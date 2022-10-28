Top Nigerian singer, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma, have left fans gushing over their love for the umpteenth time

The celebrity couple recently gave married goals in official photos from their son, Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday party

Davido, Chioma and Ifeanyi rocked matching designer outfits and the snaps got fans talking on social media

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido and his bae, Chioma, got fans talking over official photos from their son Ifeanyi’s third birthday party.

The little boy clocked the new age on October 20, and a big party was thrown for him by his wealthy parents.

Official photos from the event have now been posted online, and fans couldn't help but gush over the cute family.

Davido and Chioma in official photos from Ifeanyi's birthday party. Photos: @yas_In

Source: Instagram

In the snaps that were posted online by their stylist, @yas_In, Davido, Chioma and their son were seen rocking cute Fendi designer outfits.

Davido was spotted carrying the obviously restless Ifeanyi on his lap as they posed for the camera in their lovely fits.

In another snap, the music star was seen holding Chioma’s hand and leading her down a staircase as they gave pre-wedding photo goals.

The lovely snaps no doubt made many fans wonder if they had already made things official, as some claimed they were acting like a married couple.

See the photos below:

Nigerians react to adorable official photos from Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday

Read what some social media users had to say about the snaps below:

melody47761:

"Cutest family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

meenamastyle:

"The way he holds her ❤️"

makalisia1.0:

"So cute together! Gosh! ❤️❤️❤️"

melissa_oti:

"They look so good together chai!!!"

goldtech_interiors:

"Best picture you will see today.. Chioma is giving it hot "

prettybae_lexy:

"Last slide is giving pre wedding pictures "

unapologeticaly_a_queen:

"Awwwww the only ship I love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ True love. See their love child too "

daniel_anabel:

"I hear say David and Chioma don do court wedding oo"

favourcity10:

"Sweet couple, sweet family love this family so much "

