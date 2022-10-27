Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie regularly serve couple goals on social media

The politician on his Instagram page shared a loved-up video of he and his wife

Mercy and her hubby looked lovingly into each other's eyes, teasing as the people around hailed them

Mercy Johnson's husband Prince Okojie is in love with the actress just as much as she is in love with him.

The politician recently shared a video where he reiterated his love for the mother of his four kids.

Mercy Johnson's husband gushes over their love Photo credit: @princeodiokojie

In the clip, Mercy and her husband looked longingly at each other as they shared a loved-up moment.

The actress' husband made it clear that it is an undisputed fact that they will be together forever.

Mercy also made an effort to speak her husband's native language, Esan.

"Together Forever ❤️ ❤️ UNDISPUTED!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

shangeorgefilms:

"My Fam till kingdom come ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

vivianeseigbe:

"You Don Sabi Esan be that oooo "

gloria_oboh:

"Our wife you are loved ❤ ♥ "

olufunmisos:

"Well, thought I heard my language oooooo "ADI PURITY" PURITY'S DAD. #PROUDLYEBIRRA#"

2880precious:

"You are just perfect for each other ❤️❤️"

toyatheboss77:

"I love Mercy..God bless you both."

tinnaanies:

"I love you both so much. Love is sweet ❤️❤️"

anitaosara:

"My brother don teach Mercy ESAN oooo nice one ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mercyjohnsonokojie."

maureenaustine:

"This is what I have always prayed for and more.. Love u guys."

im_lovegeorge:

"Yes ooo No asunder."

sisjukwaesehighway:

"Love lays here❤️❤️❤️❤️"

agetegwi:

" baby blessings to you both❤️"

Sweet video of Mercy Johnson sitting in Patience Ozokwo’s lap

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, left many fans gushing after she shared a video of herself with movie veteran Patience Ozokwo.

It was Ozokwo’s birthday on September 14, and to celebrate her, the younger actress gave fans a glimpse of their enviable relationship.

In the video Mercy posted online, she was seen going to sit on Ozokwo’s lap and pecking her on the cheek while they were on a movie set.

She then proceeded to ask the older woman for money and called herself her firstborn.

Source: Legit.ng