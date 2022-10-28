Wizkid's son Zion is five today October 28, and the singer went all out to celebrate his boy

In videos sighted online and photos on Wizkid's story, Zion was pleasantly surprised with a birthday party and gifts

Wizkid got emotional as he posted a photo of the birthday boy, and reactions have taken over social media

Wizkid's favourite son Zion is 5 today October 28, and from indications, the young boy had a blast.

The Grammy-award winning singer shared a photo of his son at his Spiderman themed birthday party.

Wizkid's Zion clocks 5 in style Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Wizkid captioned the post with an emotional tag as he called the five-year-old his baby.

In a video sighted online, Zion was seen excitedly announcing that he got a new PS5.

See post below:

Nigerians react to the video

ikukunkemakonam:

"The other pikin mama no get money.. So the love is one sided.. Las las the rejected stone will turn out to become the pillar of the house ✌️"

roboticblvck:

"But wizKid u no do this kinda birthday for bolu !! Instead he & his mom did a hang out at a restaurant & that was it … just show Equal love ❤️ bro !! Forget whatever d mom did to u."

sympli_tonte:

"Happy birthday fine boy Zion"

richie_beamer:

"Just like his father the greatness flows in them all the way from boluwatife down to Zion a big respect to my role model Big wiz machala."

celebrity_greatkidayo:

"OUR SON @wizkidayo LOOK ALIKE little kid now a Boy"

sammy_lary643:

"U see why 001 is a different speck and a different kind of human all hin pikin birthday na shout down."

Wizkid takes son Zion for his first haircut

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid caused a buzz on social media after he took his third son, Zion, for his first haircut.

On Zion’s official Instagram page, he shared a series of photos and videos of himself getting his hair trimmed for the first time.

In one of the photos, Wizkid was seen capturing the lovely moment on camera as his son sat in the barber’s chair after getting his hair trimmed

Another snap showed Wizkid gushing over Zion who seemed very pleased with his new appearance.

