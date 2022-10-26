Popular actress Regina Daniels recently became a mum of two handsome boys and she can't keep calm over them

The billionaire wife got many in their feels after she shared adorable photos of her sons, her most precious gofts

Beyond gushi9ng over them, fans could not help but point out the actress' resemblance with her second child, Khalifa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels is blessed, and she does not hesitate to let the world know.

The movie star welcomed her second child, Khalifa few months ago, making her a mum of two adorable boys.

Regina Daniels shows off her cute kids Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina took to her Instagram page with photos of her sons side by side with Munir doing the job of a big brother.

As expected, the actress gushes over her children as she revealed that they make her want to be a better version of herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Oooh just look at my babies ….May God continue to bless, guide and protect you both for you guys are my most precious gifts ❤️ I’m so lucky….thank you for making me wanting to be a better version of myself…..Love you my future Gees ‍❤️‍‍@princekhalifanwoko @princemunirnwoko"

See the post below:

Followers gush over Regina's kids

officiallrosie:

"Awwww, so adorable "

_elaloro08:

"God bless and keep you cuties❤️"

m.m.a_j:

"You born yourself here❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Khalifa is just you❤️❤️sweet kids."

joyarmzy_chiko:

"Ned and Regina in a pics "

augustinaiyanu:

"He looks so much like his sister ❤️"

iam_lilian_e:

"They are so adorable "

faithihuefo:

"You are blessed"

symply_nenny:

"Awwn cute babies❤️ Love them so much."

queenkennedy33:

"They both look cute "

Regina Daniels and son Munir dance in cute video

Ace Nollywood actress Regina Daniels celebrated her 22nd birthday, and she shared one of the beautiful things that happened on her special day.

The movie star was treated to a big surprise by one of her friends who came with band members, cakes, money bouquets and more to her house on the day of her birthday.

Regina was joined on the celebration floor by her first son, Munir, who danced with his beloved mother in the adorable video.

Source: Legit.ng