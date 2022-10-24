Popular crossdresser James Brown seems to have finally embraced his gender as he continues to share pictures of himself dressed as a man

James Brown addressed himself as a man, which was against his previous ways of referring to himself as the Princess of Africa

James’ new pictures have left many of his fans and followers gushing, with some urging him to stick with his real gender

It appears James Brown may have finally abandoned his past lifestyle as a crossdresser and fully embraced his gender as a man.

This comes as James flooded his social media timeline with some lovely pictures of him dressed as a man while referring to himself as ‘Mr James Brown Obialor.’

While describing his new self, James hinted that he is someone’s husband.

In his words:

“MR James Brown obialor is off to WORK as a brand manager @jamesbrown_empire and Brand influence, actor, and a Husband. If man no work man no go chop.”

See the post below:

Fans react as James Brown addresses himself as Mr

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamnasboi:

"Obialor my guy. Welcome back from your adventure… we move."

delilah_xvi:

"Na James fit Nigerians, see as him dey confuse una."

prechy2768:

"U look really good and more dashing as a guy."

unique__tosin:

"Sis, is it that you have finally go back to factory settings? Abi you are still sharing our gender with us."

diamond_queen_b:

"I think say u dey school abroad, una never resume?"

iamnaniboi:

"James eh, if you start that risky behavior again eh . See better swag na. Ogini afio here."

specta_store:

"James don dey enter some people eyes!"

callmefreda:

"Omo forget this guy na fine boi o❤️."

James Brown introduces himself as King of Africa

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown stirred reactions on social media with his latest title.

The controversial figure, who has been known for wearing feminine clothes and parading himself as the Princess of Africa, tagged himself as a king.

In a post on his page, Brown shared several photos of himself wearing clothes like a proper man, and then called himself the 'King of Africa'.

"Meet the king of Africa," he wrote.

