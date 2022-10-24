Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari and Majid Michel got Ghanaians remembering the good old days when they used to feature together in movies

The legendary movie stars bonded together when they met at a dinner and had fun doing TikTok Videos

Many social media users were pleased to see the beautiful video and fawned over the legends, with a majority of them wishing they would act together again

Ghanaian movie stars Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari and Majid Michel met at a dinner over the weekend.

The three superstars left Ghanaians nostalgic, reminding them of the good old days when they used to feature together in movies.

Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Majid Michele and others meet. Source: nadiabuari

Source: UGC

Nadia Buari's sister, Samera Buari, who is a rapper, was also with them as they made TikTok videos. The stars looked dapper in their fashionable outfits and got many social media users admiring them.

The video stirred interesting reactions as many folks had missed the three superstars on the movie scene. Nadia, Jackie and Majid have been featured in numerous movies together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Movies like Beyonce vs Rihana, Crime To Christ, 4Play, and 4Play Reloaded were blockbuster hits which were watched by almost every Ghanaian who had access to a television.

The superstars have not acted together in any major movies in a long while, as they are mostly busy working on their individual projects and business ventures.

Social media users recollect Ghallywood days

belle_bibichou_queen said:

my favorite actresses and actors, may the good Lord keep you with us for a long time so that we can savor you in the movies as always♥️

shurea__makeup also commented:

My all time favorites in one video ❤️

linda.ofori.733076 also wrote:

Wow, I miss you guys acting together ❤

moira_shantel_cole also commented:

Pretty Nadia, blessed queen with four adorable incredible queens

Jackie Appiah hosts celebrity friends in mansion, pops expensive bottles

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah showed fans that she is on top of her game when it comes to hosting parties.

She hosted a celebrated Nigerian actor who is popularly known as Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD. From Ghana, she had actress Juliet Ibrahima and her sister, actor Mawuli Gavor, and singer and vocalist Efya.

She had many of her other friends who are not in the limelight also come into her home and party.

Source: YEN.com.gh