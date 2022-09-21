Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, hosted some of her celebrity friends in her plush mansion, and they sure did have a lot of fun

She hosted Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, as well as some Ghanaian celebs, namely; Mawuli Gavor, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya, among others

How Jackie Appiah partied with her celebrity friends in her home has made many people admire them

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shown that she is on top of her game when it comes to hosting parties.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: Jackie Appiah

Source: UGC

The actress hosted some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry both in Ghana and Nigeria on the night of September 19, 2022.

She hosted a celebrated Nigerian actor who is popularly known as Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD. From Ghana, she had actress Juliet Ibrahima and her sister, actor Mawuli Gavor, and singer and vocalist Efya.

She had many of her other friends who are not in the limelight also come into her home and party.

From the videos posted on her official Snapchat page, they had a karaoke session where there was a microphone that her friends used to take turns to perform.

Towards the end of the night, they played some music videos of Efya, and they got emotional since Efya makes love songs.

They enjoyed the night with lots of drinks, especially alcohol such as Azul, and Hennessey, among other beverages.

Many react toi video of Jackie Appiah chilling with

airquah__adepa:

This is so classy, a propper celebs hangout, I love it.

msakua_:

See how I’m smiling ❤️❤️

acheampongernest93:

Asikafo) agor) de3 3y3 superb ooh

trendycontentfeed:

Check like jackie is in love

Source: YEN.com.gh