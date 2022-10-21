Sarkodie has dropped a new song titled Fraud Nixxas In Suit (FNIS), and in the piece, he gave a strong warning to hating Ghanaians

In a part of the video, he mentioned that folks who usually want the downfall of artists should not use their witchcraft to stop Black Sherif

The music video stirred interesting reactions on social media as many folks were stunned by the rapper's flow and punchlines

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, famously called Sarkodie in a new song titled Fraud Nixxas In Suit (FNIS), gave a strong warning to Ghanaians who love to hate on talented artists and said they should not use their witchcraft to stop Black Sherif's progress.

The song impressed many folks as they showered him with praise and admired his hard-hitting punchlines and impeccable flow.

The music video Sarkodie shared matched the quality of the song and looked well done. Tracey, Sarkodie's wife, made an appearance in the video.

In the song, he went hard on folks who wanted his downfall and said he was immune to their antics. Sarkodie also mentioned staying sober and taking a break from his cigar intake.

Sarkodie's New Song Stirs Reactions

ThoughtPillow was impressed by the song:

Sarkodie go and take in the anti ageing pills. I want my children to come and see you rapping like you're now coming up. Bless

JamesTiger98 also reacted:

How is this man going to fade away? How? How!!?? Bow ‍♂️ down to greatness!!!.

ThoughtPillow was impressed:

I like the message here. It's crazy. I love the support you threw behind Blacko. Live long King Sark.

MarvinBoateng13 also reacted:

The Sir John line. And I came in for the money not the fame!like baba Dey RocNation if it was for fame

Black Sherif shares tracklist and trailer for album

As Ghanaians anticipate the release of Black Sherif's debut album, the rapper teased fans with more project details.

The buzzing Ghanaian rapper shared the pre-save link to his The Villian I Never Was album, revealing the tracklist of the 14-track project.

Black Sherif, known in private circles as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also shared a trailer giving fans a sneak peek into the album's mood.

