Veteran Nollywood star Mama Rainbow is seriously gearing up for her 80th birthday party set to go down in a couple of days

The respected movie star released a pre-birthday photo on Instagram that has since gotten social media users gushing

A different video equally captured official invites being sent out to guests who would be partying at the Monarch Event Center on October 20

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for veteran Nigerian actress Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, who is counting down to her 80th birthday.

The Nollywood thespian has already kicked off the celebration in style as she took to Instagram with a pre-birthday photo taken ahead of her special day.

Veteran actress Mama Rainbow releases pre-birthday photo

Source: Instagram

Mama Rainbow appeared stunning as she was transformed into a fairytale princess of sorts in the beautiful picture.

“Dear Lord, thank You for keeping me alive in good health of mind and body. I pray You continue to give me the grace to be grateful always happy birthday in advance to me,” she captioned the post.

See below:

In a different video post, the actress showed off the ‘aso-ebi’ and invite package being sent out to guests who would be joining her to party at the Monarch Event Center come October 20.

See below:

Fans celebrate Mama Rainbow

iam_shankorasheed said:

"Happy Birthday in advance grandma ❤️."

crowns_world9 said:

"Eyin fans mi mo ma ma ti mu Igbo yo,so this is grandma God will grant you more years in good health ma."

ollyplace said:

"Happy birthday Grandma wish you long life and prosperity ."

tumininuoduwoleahmed said:

"Adeleke.aramide ay God grant you more years in good health and wealth."

adeleke.aramide said:

" Grandma you look very sweet,beautiful and young even at 80th."

