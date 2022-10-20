Reality TV star Alex Asogwa gets people emotional online as she shares how her ex-colleagues were all left in tears at the recently held Rico Swavey's burial ceremony

Alex had shared a post on her social media page noting that even after leaving the burial, she was still left in shock and couldn't sleep

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star also shared saying she hopes to understand why Rico had to go so soon, but at the moment, she doesn't, and her heart is bleeding badly

Former Big Brother Naija star Alex Asogwa recently sparked emotions online with a soul-touching tribute she dedicated to her friend, Rico Swavey, that passed away on October 13, 2022.

Alex's tribute came a day after Rico's wake-keeping ceremony; she noted in a lengthy post online how Rico was always a sweet, gentle soul.

Ex-BBNaija star Alex Asogwa sparks emotions online with a touching tribute dedicated to Rico Swavey. Photo credit: @alex_unusual/@remdeyblog

She also shared how emotions flowed uncontrollably, as other ex-BBNaija housemates at the wake-keeping ceremony were all in tears and left distraught.

See Alex Asogwa's tribute post to Rico below:

Read some of the reactions to Alex Asogwa's tribute to Rico Swavey below:

@official_princess24:

"Alex you sure know how to make one cry like a baby with your words reading this got me teary omg."

@serahapeh:

"I can't believe my tears are falling, I don't know him personally but this guy does not deserve to die like this, this is really sad and heartbreaking, I pray for the Family to be comforted. It's well."

@princess.realabisola:

"This hurts me deeply .. my eyes are filled with heavy tears."

@tom_confectioneries:

"So emotional for someone I never knew."

@leezee_dark:

"I can’t stop crying I didn’t even watch their set may his soul rest in perfect peace, God will heal his family and his friends too."

@ogehesiemeo:

"Reading this alone has automatically made me to cry...... Alex you're a poet. RIP RICO."

@sisi_orishirishi:

"See me crying in an official event. I shouldn't have read this."

Touching Video Shows Late Rico Swavey's Mum Dancing to His Song at Candlelight Service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting that family members, friends and industry colleagues took to the streets of Lagos on Wednesday, October 19, for a candlelight service held in honour of late reality TV star Rico Swavey.

Several videos made it to social media from the candlelight service, and one of the clips captured his grieving mother.

Surprisingly, Rico's mum was spotted with relatives dancing slowly to one of her late son's tracks recorded before his untimely death.

Source: Legit.ng