Despite the fact that singer Mr Okoye aka Mr P's wife Lola Omotayo is older than him with a lot of numbers, it has not stopped their love from thriving

During an interview, the singer called his wife an angel and disclosed that he is never letting go

Mr P also added that Lola has been through a lot in her life, and he is her major support system

Popular singer and one-half of the P-Square duo, Peter Okoye aka Mr P, is married to an amazing woman, Lola Okoye, and he gushed over her in an interview.

The singer revealed that his wife has been through a lot in life, and he is her support system and won't let go regardless of what anybody says.

Mr P says he's never letting his wife go Photo credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that Lola took and supported him and his family when he was nobody, describing her as a very strong angel.

The singer revealed that not many people know his wife is older than him with a lot of numbers and he has no regrets to date taking the decision to marry her after two kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mr P also added that quite a number of people predicted that he would dump the mother of his kids for a younger lady, thereby turning her into a baby mama.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mr P's statement

allergic_to_billing_:

"Precious like this I want to be speaking about u but your own love is billing me upandan "

greater_dmw:

"Age is just a number honestly I really like them younger."

electric___m:

"Have dates older ladies and they’re all the best … na marriage dey separate is"

only1_kingx:

"Older women are the sweetest she’s look way beautiful than all this young girls and older women respects and cares for you more than all this Gen z hot headed girls."

aminayakubuibitoye:

"We all knew dear, we love her for you so it was never an issue. Make Una carry on."

Lola Omotayo and Mr P's son clocks 14

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo's first child Cameron celebrated his 14th birthday on Friday, September 23, and his doting mum shared a beautiful post on Instagram.

The mum of two shared several cute photos of her footballer son and expressed how blessed she is to have got him as a gift from God.

Lola gushed over Cameron and went over how amazing he is as a child, sibling, cousin and friend to everyone around him.

Source: Legit.ng