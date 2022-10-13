Good-looking Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, seemed ready to go into a new relationship after his previous one crashed

The actor, in a post on Instagram, revealed how he would react if he ever found someone who would love him again

His post has sparked mixed reactions online as many wondered why it is taking him too long to find a partner despite his popularity as social status

For the ladies who might be eying, popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, the thespian, has an important update for all of you.

Alexx took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of himself and sent a message to his indenting partner.

Alexx Ekubo hints on how he would treat his next partner Credit: @alexxekubo

He noted that if he ever saw someone who likes him, he would never let the person go and the statement sparked hilarious reactions online.

According to him:

"If I find somebody who likes me again, I go hold am like thief."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Alexx Ekubo's post

Social media users, most especially ladies, have trooped to the comments section of Alexx Ekubo post about finding a new partner, most of them shoot their shots at the actor.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ezinneakudo:

"Hold me baby."

Zaarrah:

"Sliding into your dm now. Then again you never reply anyway."

Thealexa_1:

"That person will come, infact she go hold you like thief."

Konadu.aaaa_:

"Same way I won't ever let you down....love from this side."

Ikedimma_maureen:

"Abeg come hold me like thief oo, Because I like you."

Ashi__onye:

"Shey make I kuku come rush you now now?"

Peyonce_bae:

"Lol make I make money come like you... wait for me I'm coming very soon."

