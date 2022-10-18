Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has acknowledged his colleague Davido’s music prowess as he applauded the DMW label boss

Mr Eazi shared a video of him at a wedding ceremony as he and those around him vibed to Davido’s hit single Assurance

The Don, who loved the song, went on to add a funny caption about the DMW label boss adding ‘juju’ to the song

Nigeria’s talented singer and businessman Mr Eazi has shared some lovely moments from a wedding where he played the role of the best man.

In one of the clips from the event, which he shared via his Instastory, Mr Eazi was seen, alongside some other people, vibing to Davido’s hit single ‘Assurance.’

Mr Eazi acknowledges Davido. Credit: @mreazi @davido

Source: Instagram

Eazi, who seemed to love the song, questioned Davido on whether he added ‘juju’ to the song.

In his words:

“At this point I was gone!! @Davido be like you put juju for this song.”

See the post below:

Mr Eazi dancing to Davido's song Assurance. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

See the video of Mr Eazi dressed as a best man for the wedding below:

Fans react as Mr Eazi plays the role of a best man at a wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oduniyitemtop1:

"Your own next ooooo."

degeniushimself:

"Suit too sleek. Boss you go still use this suit after today? E dey enter my eye."

dmtmusic:

"ahhh! Agba Bestie wey get doings...."

nadis:

"Preparing your's with style."

Adekunle Gold shares lovely pics of him and Davido in a warm embrace

Talented singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold, who made headlines over his show in the UK at the O2 Academy, penned a sincere appreciation to the artists, including DMW label boss Davido, who stormed the event to support him.

Adekunle Gold, in a post via his social media timeline, shared some pictures of him and Davido in a warm brotherly embrace.

Sharing the picture, Adekunle Gold added a short message that read,

“Thank you Davido.”

The pictures, which trended on social media, left many fans and followers of the two Nigerian music stars gushing as some commended Davido for his show of support to others.

Source: Legit.ng