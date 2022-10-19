Big Brother Naija star Rico Swavey tragically passed away on October 13 after a fatal car accident

Days after, his close friends who shared special moments with him such as Tobi Bakre are having a hard time facing reality

Tobi took to his Instagram story channel with photos of Rico and some of their moments together

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The death of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Rico Swavey came as a rude shock to may who hoped he would survive the fatal accident that eventually claimed his life.

One of late Rico's dear friends Tobi Bakre is completely heartbroken, and the idea of moving on or accepting fate seems foreign to him.

Tobi Bakre mourns his friend Rico Swavey Photo credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Tobi took to his Instagram story channel with different portraits of Rico in his true element, someone who loved life, smiled and could hardly stay serious.

The actor had taken photos of his dear friend and noted that they never got to do all the things they said they would do together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Heal how?? We didn't do all we had to do."

Other photos of Rico on Tobi's story were captioned with emotional words that expressed how heartbroken and shattered he has been since his friend's loss.

"Saw you in moments I never imagined."

"Homie I think say I be strong man o. E pass me."

"Swavey I am trying o. But this one pass me."

"Na our vibe be this na. smile and happiness follow everywhere. Pato you are unreplaceable. This one you do us strong thing."

See some of the photos below:

Tobi Bakre heartbroken over Rico's death Photo credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

Alex mourns Rico Swavey

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Alex Unusual did not hold anything back as she shared a lengthy post on Instagram to mourn her dear colleague and friend.

Alex dropped a lovely video of a compilation of her times with Rico in Biggie's house and narrated how she hoped that her dear friend survived the fatal accident that eventually took his life.

She also noted that God failed to hear all her pleas as he made a lot of them with strong believe that her colleague will open his eyes again and they will return to their normal ways.

Source: Legit.ng