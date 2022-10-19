Popular Nollywood actor, Stanley Nwezes is giving life advice on social media, and his followers are feeling it

The actor shared a post about living a fake life and pointed out the best way to identify one's real friends

His piece of advice has sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community, while some agreed with him, others totally disagree

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Having gone through a thought process, Nollywood actor, Stanley Nweze, decided to share his findings with his followers, and they are relating to it.

The movie star hammered about two topics which are living a fake life and knowing one's real friend.

Stanley Nweze speaks on real friendship. Credit: @stanley_nweze

Source: Instagram

On fake life, he noted that nothing is cheap:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Nothing dey cheap again oh, even to live fake life now dey expensive."

On identifying true friends, he declared that:

"95% of real friends are from childhood because at a particular age in life, everyone wants to make friends with people they can 'Use' to achieve their goals."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Stanley Nweze's advice

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the piece of advice from the actor.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mhz_leemah:

"I no get any friends..all of them are users abeg."

Yung_alhaji22:

"I have two genuine friends and I’m proud of them."

Debbi.emayor:

"Even the childhood friends Sef no still real now,na On God we dey sha."

Butt__enhancer:

"No lies but I still have 1 genuine friend."

Nnanna:

"On this fake life thing, na only us wey dey live am know wetin we dey face."

Man flaunting his wealth and lady exposing her body are almost same: Stanley Nweze

Legit.ng previously reported that ace Nollywood actor, Stanley Nweze, got social media buzzing when he shared a thoughtful post about women and men.

The thespian noted that extravagant exposure of assets by both genders is meant for a singular goal.

And he declared that the result that comes out of it is always the wrong one, Nigerians reacted differently to his controversial statement.

Source: Legit.ng