Skit maker Officer Woos has cracked up his fans and followers in the online community after sharing a fresh video

Just like rapper Blabonez, the comedian also decided to reenact the character of his colleagues in the skit production

Many were spotted in the comment section with hilarious reactions, including Blaqbonez who started the funny trend

It appears rap star, Blaqbonez, has inadvertently started a new trend that would see creatives reenacting the characters of colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Days after the rapper dropped the visuals for his Back in Uni track, skit maker, Officer Woos, has released something similar to the hilarious music video.

Officer Woos copies colleagues in funny video. Photo: @officerwoos

Source: Instagram

Unlike Blaqbonez who copied fellow music stars Asake, Ruger, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, among others, Officer Woos went after fellow skit makers.

The entertainer was spotted in funny costumes familiar with characters of Sabinus, Broda Shaggi, Taaoma, and Mr Macaroni, among others.

He also completed the rib-cracking video with Blaqbonez’s Back in Uni track.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Rapper Blabonez was spotted in the comedian's comment section. He wrote:

"Did you actually borrow their cloth?? I’m deaddddd."

More comments below:

____darkoo said:

"Shey u go collect those clothes from them or how."

gadgetsdeal_mydetech said:

"You go collect all their clothes forget collect your own."

drdolorofficial said:

"Awwwww woos you finish work."

jaden_obimodede said:

"How you take tell them say you wan borrow their clothes Madddd."

adedoyin09_ said:

"I don’t understand u go borrow those wears from each of them ni Abi how?"

efeirele said:

"You really go collect everybody cloth."

kingchris_couture said:

"This one pass them character gangan."

o.tomisin_ said:

"Egbami So you borrowed their clothes."

