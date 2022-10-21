Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu was also actively involved in the 2020 End SARS protest even though he was unknown back then

A video which has gone viral showed Portable with a placard in the midst of security agents as he also spoke against police brutality

The video has stirred reactions from many netizens, as some could not help but laugh over the singer's action

An old video of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable Zazu, participating in the EndSARS protest has emerged on social media.

Like many Nigerian youths, Portable took to the street to join the protest against police harassment and brutality.

Portable speaks against Police brutality. Credit: @portablebaeby @notjustok

The video showed the singer in the midst of security agents as he begged the government to end Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), adding that Nigerians want to dress well and drive good cars.

Portable was also seen with a placard that read:

“End SARS’, ‘End Police Brutality’, ‘Soro Were’, ‘Soro Soke.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to an old video of Portable protesting

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

