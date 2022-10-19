Nigerian singer Omah Lay brought his musical prowess to the stage at a show as he sang his song Soso as though it was a church setting

The singer was seen on stage with some instrumentalists as he urged his audience to clap their hands while he sang

The video, which has since gone viral, has left many of Omah Lay’s fans and followers gushing, with some talking about his powerful voice

Omah Lay is one of the Nigerian singers who can jump on the stage and easily get his audience to sing along without lipsyncing.

The singer left many netizens talking after a video of him performing his hit song Soso on stage like it was a church setting went viral.

In the short video, the singer told his audience to clap their hands like church members while he sang.

Fans gush over video of Omah Lay singing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

success_chideraa:

"When I’m listening to the song, that’s how I clap too."

ugo_pgold:

"I repeat, Omah is too good."

stardomgys:

"This is so satisfactory too watch omah is just so talented."

tinohlion:

"He too sabi this music thing na God he suppose dey worship but for now na yansh."

kurubohmichael:

"Omah is very good."

iam_williamsbecky:

"What my babe can not do does not exist ."

marvisdiamond247:

"But he still got a lot of work to do in terms of live performance."

maicontush:

"Beat music album so far this year."

eleenzjay_cc

"@kembi__ so you’ve not listened to this jam before or it’s the clap sound you didn’t notice….dem suppose dey play dis music for churches Aswear ."

Omah Lay recounts his grass-to-grace story

The Nigerian singer and songwriter, who released his first official single, ‘You’ on February 14, 2020, shared his grass-to-grace story.

Omah Lay, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, said he came from the slums area in Nigeria as he hinted at his new net worth as a singer.

The Boy Alone singer, in his tweet, said he is now a millionaire while also encouraging his fans and followers with some motivational words that they can achieve the same as him.

Source: Legit.ng