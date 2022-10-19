Nicki Minaj had a wholesome meeting with one of her primary school teachers, and it was quite the sight

The rapper had a heart-warming exchange with the woman fans identified as Ms Tamela Straw, who went down memory lane about teaching Nicki Minaj

Supporters were all for the interaction as they thought it was a much-needed moment of tenderness that Nicki needed

Nicki Minaj posted an Instagram live with one of her old school teachers. The two had a moving conversation where Ms Straw talked about how she realised she taught Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj got in her field after her teacher for grade five showered her with compliments. Image: Getty Images/ Rich Fury/Paras Griffin

Nicki Minaj's fans were all moved by their fave's emotional reaction to her teacher. The Barbz (Nicki fans) even had pictures of the young rapper with her teacher when she was a child.

Nicki Minaj and reunited with teacher

PopCrave shared a video of a snippet of Nicki Minaj's latest Instagram live featuring her teacher from when she was in grade 5. Nicki's real name is Onika Maraj, and her teacher described how it took her a while to figure out she thought the rapper.

Ms Straw says that she attended a Nicki Minaj concert and later realised that Nicki was Onika Maraj in her class. The teacher joked that she taught Nikki everything she knew, including the dance moves people make fun of.

Fans loved the exchange between them as they commented on how sweet Nikki was in the video. Many said they want to see more of Nicki's sensitive side, and a fan shared pics of Nicki with Ms Straw.

@emokiddnt4 commented:

"This is actually cute because I can relate. I miss my fourth grade teacher."

@VickyTheGoddess commented:

"How precious! God bless Teachers who encourages their students to never let go of their dreams."

@MrpettyPaul1 commented:

"Speaking of fifth grade teachers. Ms Tamela Straw you out there you still have my heart."

@iluv_will commented:

"Her crying omg ."

NICKOLASMINAJ commented:

"Imagine your fifth grade teacher being at your concert and not knowing that is the grown up you performing in front of them to then learning that was you a few days later because you got called to be on an E special about this person . .Wow how proud I am for and of Nicki"

@THEEguy_ commented:

"I lost it when Nicki came back into the camera with tears in her eyes."

