Media executive and Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike, is currently in the UK and he got to spend some time with family members

Taking to his Instagram page, Anosike shared an adorable photo and video showing the moment he chilled with his sister-in-law, Doreen

Social media users gushed over the post as Doreen equally took to her Instagram page to repost the photo

Popular media executive, Fidelis Anosike, recently shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram page to the delight of his followers.

Apparently, the businessman, who is married to Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is currently in the UK and he got to spend time with some family members.

Rita Dominic's husband spotted with her elder sister in London. Photo: @fidelisanosike

Source: Instagram

Fidelis chilled with his wife’s elder sister, Doreen, and they both looked adorable in a photo and video post shared online.

“With my lovely sister-in-law @doreenen,” he captioned his post.

See below:

Doreen also reposted the photo shared by Anosike on her Instagram page with the caption:

"With my dearest & lovely Brother in law @fidelisanosike."

See below:

Social media users react

One follower was quick to note that there is a strong resemblance between the much-loved film star and her elder sibling. She wrote:

"She look like Rita , beautiful family, papa Ejima ."

More reactions below:

fyentima said:

"Beautiful ❤️."

amyprettyjuana said:

"Lovely souls."

Source: Legit.ng