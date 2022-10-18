Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has been dishing out some foreign vibes as he continues to share some lovely moments from France

Controversial singer Portable Zazu has shared some new pictures from France and seems to have a new mindset.

Portable, who shared the pictures via his Instagram page, said many people would be surprised by the kind of person he is becoming.

Portable Zazu shares new pictures from France. Credit: @portablezazu

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“ZAzuu My Fire Can’t Cool ⭐️ Emi Ni IKA OF AFRICA Save Our Soul The Person I Am Becoming is going to shock a lot of people … I gat this believing .”

See his post below:

In another post, Portable wrote:

"Success is my goal. No room for blocked head. . Classy Brilliant Promoter , Unbeatable Street Artist , International legwork dancer!"

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

djopdot_iloveyou:

"IKA Of AFRICA!!! Our King Any Body wey pray for ur downfall go d!e young amen ❤️."

fimybaby:

"Our king with the best fashion sense."

fowooflagos:

"@portablebaeby I believe GOD IN YOUR LIFE ."

shuaiib____:

"Oga Zazu na everyday you dey Eiffel Tower ne."

kingsaarah__001:

"Our man be serving us hot hot ."

laxkido_billions:

"Picture wit wanted Akwoi issue ika of Africa."

onyembupu:

"Azuza fire de fire u don dey upgrade on clothing ."

Source: Legit.ng