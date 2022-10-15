Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has rated himself highly ahead of alleged fraudster Hushpuppi

Portable, who shared a video of him doing some shopping at a store, also cast a shade at Hushpuppi, saying his money is legit

The singer's statement has left many of his fans and followers talking online as some applauded him

Singer Portable Zazu seems to have shifted focus to his outfits as he recently shared a video of him shopping at an expensive clothing store outside the country.

In his usual form, Portable shared a video of him at the store as he rated himself better than big boy, Hushpuppi.

Portable Zazu says his money is not from scam. Credit: @portablebaeby @hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner also showed off the price of what he bought while bragging about being a regular customer at the store.

Portable also cast a shade at Hushpuppi, saying he is spending his hard-earned money.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below

_ola_of_london:

"Sha dey invest, I no wan hear later say make we donate for you Oooo."

lekan_show:

"Lol that money won’t buy hush slippers."

n6oflife:

"AzaMan don Dey turn to ZaraMan ."

ashley_00_20:

"Big love ❤️ may you never face any Bad circumstances that will make you feel bitter for 1 seconds ❤️."

abasa15980:

"You are trying but your face no fit show for where hush deh ."

investor__beejay:

"U just de waste money ..U wear expensive clothes and still de look like Omo eru."

jboyvoice1:

"Lol Zara stuffs wen cheap. Try Gucci first na or LV."

iam_bola_dubai:

"Don’t go there portable Hushpuppi go feed your generation @portablebaeby."

samolary30:

"How much ur papa get wey you dey use yourself compare hushpupi."

i_am_mr_moe:

"Ode, no be scam money those boys Dey take carry you trabaye, you see tie for their neck? Ode Oloju Dudu."

amity3113:

"Lol normal you dey buy clothes but bro you face no fit show for where @hushpuppi dey."

Portable cries out over N20b lawsuit

Nigerian artist Okikiola Habeeb, better known as Portable Zazu, took to social media to cry out over a shady deal he got involved in through his former manager Ijoba Danku with an international music promoter.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Portable stated that an international promoter promised to help with his US visa, but after being turned down five times, he gave up on it.

Portable spoke about how the international promoter wanted to make him travel with 10 people who are not related to him in an effort to get the visa, but it failed.

Source: Legit.ng