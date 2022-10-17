It was a day to remember popular Nollywood actress and new mother, Amarachi Igidimbah as she got massive rewards for delivering her baby

The mother of one shared a beautiful video of the moment her husband organised a special event where people are gathered and he presented her beautiful push gifts

Amarachi got brand new Mercedes Benz, new iPhone and dollar notes rained on her as he commended her man greatly in the video

Real men gather here, the husband of popular Nollywood actress, Amarachi Igidimbah, has given a new template to treat your wife when she newly put to bed.

The new mother shared a beautiful video of the moment her her husband spoiled her with lovely items as he rush gift and it looks so hilarious.

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah gets lovely push gifts from hubby. Credit: @amarachiigidimbah

In the video, the actress got eyes-popping items like brand new Mercedes Benz ride, new iPhone and she was showered with wads of dollar notes.

Quite a number of people witnessed the interesting push gifts presentation moment as the actress showered praises on her man and vowed to marry him again.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Amarachi Igidimbah's video

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Amarachi Igidimbah's video of her push gifts presentation and showered her and her family with beautiful words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

Ogeokoye:

"Double Congratulations sweetie on your bundle of joy."

Queenwokoma:

"Awwww coming online to this congratulations darling."

Adaezeeluke:

"A very Big Congratulations dear."

Miiiiluv:

"Mama dey cry dey pick dollars . Congratulations."

Oparachinyeaka:

"Man like Odogwu please where are you oooooooooooooo‍♂️‍♂️ Congratulations my BG❤️❤️❤️you gat the best hubby babyOmoh congratulations and celebration line up and you deserve all."

Queenbosspat07:

"Thank you Odogwu for the push gift May good things never depart from your home ijn amen God bless you more odogwu di Amy."

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah welcomes baby

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Amarachi Igidimbah was the latest celebrity mother, and she was excited about her new baby Asher.

The movie star gushed over the little Asher as she flooded her Instagram timeline with adorable pregnancy photos and gave them beautiful captions.

In one of the posts, she took photos in a place that looked like a garden of love and noted that she came out of it with a king as she praised God for the arrival of the new baby.

