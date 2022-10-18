Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's second wife is currently the topic on social media following her first husband's revelation

Despite her estranged hubby Mr Obasi's painful and shocking revelation, the actress is unbothered

She shared a video where she sat pretty and showed off her beauty and also attached a photo with Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife has been an item of discussion from the moment the actor revealed he had taken her into his home.

The actress' first husband had revealed earlier that she abandoned him and their marriage to go with Yul.

Judy Austin is unbothered about first hubby's revelation Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

He also added that Judy and Yul started their affair in 2012 while they were still married.

Judy says God is in her story

Despite the huge allegations and building backlash, Judy is unbothered. She shared a video on her page where she sat down showing off her good skin.

She wore a cap with the inscription 'Ijele', a name Yul calls her. The video was also accompanied with a locved-up photo with her current husband.

"God is in this story!!!! And that's all that matters. Thanking God for his continuous unmerited blessings towards me!!! Have a wonderful day my bunnies."

See the post below:

Fans support Judy Austin

joyce_collections234:

"Be giving us d vibes no send anybody papa"

udyaustin_lovers:

"Keep being you ❤️❤️❤️❤️and never look back ❤️❤️❤️❤️May Almighty God bless you always."

princy_remexx:

"Otua! They can only copy your recipe, but the sauce won't be the same. #GodIsInThisStory"

rashneywamboh:

"You beautiful girl. .I just love your strength and your consistency I wish you success and love in all your doings."

glory_pearl1:

"These two love each other … it’s obvious nah… online in-laws make una rest abeg."

