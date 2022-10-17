Chioma Okafor, the daughter of Nollywood veteran comic Mr Ibu, goes all out to celebrate her dad as he turns a year older

Chioma, in her post, wrote glowingly about Mr Ibu, saying he is her idol, hero, and mentor while also noting that she's lucky to have such a man as her father

While Mr Ibu himself wrote on his page that it is the lord's doing that he is still alive today to celebrate his 62nd birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor and comic John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, trends online as he recently celebrated turning a year older.

The famous daughter of the legend, Chioma Okafor, spared no ounce of words in her celebration of her dad's birthday as she penned a heart-warming to him.

Chioma Okafor, Daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, speaks glowingly about her dad as he turns a year older. Photo credit: @ladyjasminec/@realmribu

She noted in one of her series of posts celebrating Mr Ibu that there's no other day that is more heart-touching to her than her father's birthday.

Chioma also noted that her father is a great man and a wonderful parent, which is why she's always so thankful to have such a man like him as her father.

Mr Ibu gives thanks to the almighty as he celebrates his 62nd birthday

Veteran actor Mr Ibu can't stop thanking God almighty as he celebrates turning 62 on October 17, 2022.

He took to his Instagram page to share some love photos of himself striking different poses; while some could be termed as dashing, most were nothing short of Mr Ibu doing what he does best, which is to put a smile on people's faces.

See Mr Ibu's post celebrating his 62nd birthday below:

See how netizens reacted to Mr Ibu's birthday post below:

@brodashaggi:

"Happy birthday sir."

@efemoney:

"Happy birthday Sir.. more life more energy."

@mc_tagwaye:

"Happy birthday nnam."

@ladyjasminec:

"Happy birthday to the best dad in the world."

@laclassozougwu:

"Happy birthday sir! I’m wishing u many happy returned, in good health abs sound mind. Amen."

@kirikuofficial:

"Happy birthday legend."

@entertainforlife:

"May God continue to keep you hale & hearty. You’re sure a legend. Happy happy birthday to you sir!"

Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine shares adorable video as she holds court wedding with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the daughter of the veteran actor Mr Ibu, Lady Jasmine, and her husband became legally married in the eyes of the law.

The young lady shared a loved-up video with her 'Americana' man, presumably after the court ceremony.

A playful Jasmine struck different poses while her shy husband tried to keep up with her during their photoshoot session.

