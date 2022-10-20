A trending video of a hardworking young man without hands working so hard at a farm has melted hearts online

In the video shared on popular app, Instagram, the man made use of his teeth to lift heavy items and netizens got emotional

Reacting to the clip, people prayed for the young man to succeed while some others lauded his strength

Social media users have showered accolades on a young man whose disability couldn't prevent him from working hard.

The physically challenged man was spotted in a video working so hard at a farm with his teeth.

He lifted heavy sacks and some other items at the farm with his teeth and netizens applauded him for working so hard despite his condition.

@akashatnymat shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"If na Naija, this guy for just pull off shirt, stand for express. This man has dignity in the self.

"The way these so called beggars do ehn. If you ever pass through oshodi in-ward oworo, there's one guy there everyday showing off his handless left side for money.

"This shows lack of human dignity in the self. Lagos pipu comment if you've seen this man before?"

Social media reactions

Faforlife_team_focus said:

"E no get favor wen Allah give us wen we fit deny, Sam Sam. Alhamdulillah ala kulli halin."

Olabode_abdulmateen remarked:

"True! "

Ademolarh_ reacted:

"Allah."

Halabike said:

"Allahu Akbar."

Physically challenged man works as labourer in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Facebook user identified as Engr Muhammad Malasheriff shared on his wall the touching story of a man with one leg who was seen working as a labourer in order to survive.

"If I am ever ungrateful forgive me Oh Lord, this man you see is a labourer currently working on my site in Kaduna, despite having 1 leg he chosed to work hard rather than beg, Shame on most of these beggers."

From the pictures below the disabled man did not allow his predicament to keep him back from earning a living just like anyone else. Legit.ng came across the inspiring story of the disabled man who instead of begging on the streets chose to work as a labourer.

