BBNaija reality star Erica Nledewedim recently took to Twitter with a post hinting at an important factor to be considered when she wants to date

According to Erica, she would definitely be asking a potential lover if he has any problems with her being a feminist

In an exchange with a follower, Erica argued that women will freely give in to submission if they feel safe and comfortable with their male partners

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim, in a recent Twitter post submitted that certain questions must be brought forward to her potential partners.

The reality star who described herself as a feminine feminist said she would be asking a potential lover if that is going to be a problem.

Feminist Erica Nlewedim shares hot take on submission to men. Photo: @kiddrica/@ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

According to Erica, only love can make her submit to a man.

See her tweet below:

A follower who took the reality star up on her point wondered if not submitting to a man translates to the same thing as being a feminist.

In response, Nlewedim argued that there are men who demand submission from ladies because of their gender and not because it has been earned.

For Erica, women become freely submit if they feel safe and comfortable. She wrote:

"Don’t demand submission from people you have no right to ask that from. Some guys ask females to be submit simply cos they’re male and not that they’ve earned it. It’s something a woman will give freely when/if she feels safe and comfortable and definitely not to all men."

See exchange below:

Source: Legit.ng