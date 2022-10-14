Nigerian rave of the moment Ololade Asake gave fans more than they bargained for at a recent concert

A viral video showed the moment Asake tore his black singlet to shreds, all in the name of entertainment

The YBNL artist's action has left netizens talking; while some applauded him, others stressed that he was taking it too far

Nigerian singer and Joha crooner Asake is making headlines over a viral video which showed him giving his fans a weird performance at a recent concert.

In the video, Asake, who was performing one of his hit songs 'Sungba' on stage, tore his black singlets to shreds amid excitement from his audience.

Asake performs Sugba on stage.

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

This is not the first time Asake will be breaking the norm regarding stage performance as he had brought a live goat on stage during a concert in Atlanta, USA, which stirred reactions.

Netizens react as Asake tears his singlet on stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

endylight1:

"Asake abeg tell us your plug because the feeling is different. Hian."

gylliananthonette:

"Na only am know wetin he drink before he climb stage...unique performance."

chincobabe:

"When Portable is ur role model ."

wald_machala:

"Asake don Dey over do portable wan con Dey learn."

wezeelee:

"E dey smoke igbo ."

ogechukwu.maris_sexy_amanda:

"E reach to tear shirt nnam , ur grace no b here, tear d trouser join Abeg ."

rich_omomo__blockboy:

"This one na second carter efe o."

wyfredrick:

"Are you sure it’s our Asake or caterefe in disguise ."

wendy_adammaa

"Omo logo ."

__iamexcel:

"Make dem hold am o...na so madness dey use start."

Source: Legit.ng