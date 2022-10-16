Popular Instagram comedian, Prince Dstn, has taken to social media to celebrate with fans fans over his latest achievement

The popular skitmaker posted photos with his newly-acquired car, a Mercedes Benz

Internet users have taken to social media to celebrate with the entertainer, with some expressing curiosity about the comedy business

It appears the year 2022 has witnessed a lot of people achieving a lot, and Instagram comedian Prince Dstn is undoubtedly one of them.

The skit maker recently debuted his new ride, joining the list of car owners in 2022.

Photos of the comedian with his car. Credit: @prince_dstn

Source: Instagram

The comedian, who is known for making rib cracking videos which see him in a white tunic and a red hat, shared photos of himself posing in front of his black Mercedes Benz.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"I don’t know how I got here..God did!!!! Gift from me to myself!!!"

See post below:

Social media users react as comedian Prince Dstn buys car

iamexcel_blaze:

"Na skit mixed with a touch of yahoo all of una Dey do "

onowu_1_:

"I too funny! Just that if I crack joke people no dey laugh! Na why me sef never fit buy motto! This comedy money dey ooooo God when!"

kasali__wellls:

"Congratulations. I Dey alway feel say this guy na old man o."

dur.kioona:

"Nothing u fih tell me I go start this comedy tomorrow morning…. Congratulations btw."

glowjenny54:

"Congratulations be like say money dey inside this comedy business. Na to start am like this o."

ijoba_dollarz:

"Congratulations Mazi funds "

evacomedytv_:

"Where una dey see money ???? "

chibu_kings2:

"U don use prank money buy benz Congrats mazi ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng