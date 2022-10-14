In the mood of mourning BBNaija reality star Rico Swavey, netizens have dug up a throwback video of one of his passionate moments in the house

In the viral video, Rico Swavey was seen speaking against food wastage as he talked about how many people are on the street starving

The old video has further stirred emotions on social media as netizens continue to speak good of the late reality star

Barely hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Rico Swavey’s death, many Nigerians, including his fans as well as colleagues, are still in shock.

Paying tribute to Rico Swavey, netizens have dug up a throwback video of the reality star speaking passionately against food wastage during his stay in the BBNaija season 3 reality show tagged ‘Double Wahala.’

Rico Swavey begged housemates to stop wasting food in the throwback video. Credit: @ricoswavey

Source: Instagram

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the moment Rico Swavey appealed to his fellow housemates to stop food wastage while stressing that people outside the BBNaija house were starving and begging for food.

In his words:

“There are people out there on the street starving. I’m begging everyone in this house to cut their coat according to their size. It doesn’t make any sense that we are wasting food here.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to old video of Rico Swavey speaking against food wastage

See the reactions below:

garcon_liri:

"The best memories of Rico were his goofy self. He would be missed.❤️."

call.me_maggy:

"The only day he got angry one of the unproblematic housemates go well Rico swavey."

tresia_avelinu:

"He was my favorite housemate may his soul RIP Rico."

nkeomaumudu

"I am so numbed about this news."

queen.uwa:

"Fine man like this God Abeg o."

Nigerians mourn Rico Swavey

The news of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star's death threw his fans and lovers of the popular reality show into mourning.

This comes as fellow reality star Alex Unusual confirmed Rico Swavey's death in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 13.

Many have since taken to social media to pen tributes in honour of Swavey, with his name currently trending on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng