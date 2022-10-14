The Lagos state government has reacted to a viral clip from a hospital where late Rico Swavey was rushed to

The viral clip showed the moment some nurses at the hospital were making videos while Rico was in a critical condition

While the clip has sparked outrage on social media, the Lagos state government said it has commenced investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Rico Swavey's death, a clip surfaced on social media showing how some nurses at the hospital handled his critical situation when he was rushed in following his involvement in a motor accident.

The 30-second clip showed some of the nurses at the hospital in Lagos state making videos and being lackadaisical with their duties while Rico was in a critical condition.

Lagos state govt commences investigation surrounding Rico Swavey's death. Credit: @ricoswavey/Twitter

Source: Instagram

There was outrage on social media after the clip went viral, with many expressing their displeasure at the professional misconduct of the nurses.

Lagos state government steps in

Following the outrage on social media, the Lagos state government, in a statement, said it will investigate the nurses' unprofessional conduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government had commenced an investigation.

''That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conduct of those who appeared in that video,” he said.

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

psy_rus:

"Their licenses should be revoked. How can you be unprofessional when it involves someone’s life???"

stanceyyy__"

"Very good of them and the hospital have even off there comment section, which they know what they are doing."

lush_chino

"Very good. They deserve to be sued. Nonsense!"

emekabuffon:

"I don't understand what it is with people and camera uselessness these days."

Ebuka others pen tribute to Rico Swavey

The news of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Patrick Fakoya, better known as Rico Swavey, threw his fans, as well as lovers of the popular reality show, into mourning.

This comes as fellow reality star Alex Unusual confirmed the reality star's death in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 13.

Many have since taken to social media to pen tributes in honour of Swavey, with his name currently trending on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng