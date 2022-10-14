Nollywood actresses Mercy Aigbe and Mide Martins have sparked funny reactions on social media after sharing fun videos

Apparently, the popular actresses were filming at a movie location when it started raining and they made the best use of the opportunity

Instead of seeking shelter, the actresses put on their dancing shoes and fans were spotted in the comment section

Nollywood actresses Mide Martin and Mercy Aigbe recently took to their individual Instagram pages recounting a funny day at a movie shoot location.

Apparently, both actresses had showed up at the location and it started raining in the middle of filming.

Mercy Aigbe, Myde Martins scatter dance floor under heavy rain. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

However, instead of letting the rain put them in a sour mood, the two decided to put on their dance shoes and entertain fellow crew members.

Mercy and Mide were spotted in National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) uniforms as they got busy under the rain.

“This kind of rain is the one they call ‘disturbing and very annoying rain’ you know the one that will be falling and stopping! ... it won’t fall and stop completely!!!!Jeez! Not 1 scene since morning!” Mercy captioned her post.

Watch below:

Social media users react

kemkayshoesbagsandmore said:

"Under the sun or the rain,, ."

slizziesmith said:

"See this two elderly women o una don dey watch cocomelon too much abi I love you regardless."

that_pinky_girl_ said:

"Una for come borrow this my Nysc cloth oo make I know say the cloth no waste ."

biglove_tfly said:

"big thing's I'm happy to see mercy aigbe still filming... biglove, y'all keep doing what you do!!! ❤️."

officialdanielgold said:

"Mummy help me too ooo, am an actor. I can act any role given to me. Especially mad man role ."

Source: Legit.ng