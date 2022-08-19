Veteran Nollywood actress Mide Martins got her fans and followers gushing when she shared a beautiful video on Instagram

The thespian could be seen in the midst of children having the fun of her life as she danced and sang with them

Mide expressed how happy she is to have them around and referred to them as leaders of tomorrow

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mide Martins, took time out of her busy schedule to hang out with children, and she shared a video of what went down with them online.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a dancing video with children who appeared so happy to have her around. They sang and danced to a worship song.

Mide Martins dances with students in lovely video. Credit: @midemartins @officialafeezowo

Source: Instagram

Mide showered the children with beautiful words and expressed how blessed she is to chill with them.

She captioned the video as:

"Treat them right they’re the leaders of tomorrow thank you lord for this precious moment it really feels good to be loved by them all."

Mide's husband sprays her money

Mide's husband, Afeez Owo, also attended the event, and he sprayed her with wads of cash as they danced together to the music.

He funnily asked what else she wants after the actress appeared to be demanding more money.

Nigerians react to Mide Martins video with students

A number of Mide Martins' followers have trooped to the comment section of the post to drop lovely remarks on the cute video.

Johnniejaybeatz:

"Leaders of today mama, tomorrow don cast."

Eseamadin:

"Are these African Church College students?"

Oladonnie_:

"This is so beautiful to watch "

Dhorijay:

"It's so adorable❤️❤️❤️❤️,as you vibe with them ma."

Real4fingerz:

"Weldon ma, see how they are happy around you and see how you showed love to them ❤️ indeed they are the leaders of tomorrow."

Mide Martins and Afeez Owo dress like newly wedded couples for their birthday shoot

Nollywood stars Afeez Owo and Mide Martins are one of the popular celebrity couples in the industry who have come a long way.

As they marked their birthday in April, the two movie stars decided to slay like a newly wedded couple in their photoshoot.

The photos left many of their colleagues as well as fans gushed on social media as they celebrate them.

Source: Legit.ng