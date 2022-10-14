Music star Teni has left social media users gushing after flooding her Instagram page with a set of stunning photos

The pictures appeared to have been taken on the set of a music video shoot and some fans were quick to notice a slight difference in her appearance

Some of those who reacted in the comment section wondered if the singer has also commenced a weight loss journey

Nigerian singer Teniola APata aka Teni has left her fans and supporters wondering if she’s shedding off the skin and embracing a new stature.

Teni recently took to her Instagram page with a set of stunning photos that seemed to have been taken on the set of a music video shoot.

Singer Teni flaunts slimmer body in surprising photos. Photo: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

The pictures came in a slight silhouette form but it didn’t stop some followers from noticing the difference in her stature.

Check out the photos below:

Read comments sighted below:

chom_chom_ubaaaaa said:

"Who noticed TENI is losing weight ."

kichuna_cha_mwabili said:

"You've lost weight."

augustineosakwe said:

"Mama you’re beautiful, see as you go workout ️‍♀️ con fine die . I’m beginning to beginning to fall in love ."

louisa.ezike said:

"The first thing I saw was her size … I love it !"

mr_rala said:

"The hottest Sugar Mummy in the game ."

jenny2jerry said:

"Girl I see your weight loss ❤️❤️ go on my billionaire tenni."

sophili_cious said:

"Your a hero my girl ,any body that put this hardship to your fans ,and still want respect should get out,we love your action,Nigeria love your action."

