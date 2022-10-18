Haitians are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of celebrated singer Michael Benjamin, affably known as Mikaben

The 41-year-old songwriter was performing at Accor Arena in eastern Paris when he collapsed on stage and passed on

Mikaben leaves behind two children, and wife Vanessa Benjamin who is expectant with their third child

Haitian singer Michael Benjamin aka Mikaben was on stage in Paris when he collapsed and breathed his last.

Mikaben: Musician Dies Aged 41 After Collapsing on Stage During Paris Show

The 41-year-old recording artiste died of a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest, leaving his fans in shock.

Mikaben's demise was confirmed by Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, adding that he was "devastated by the news of the sudden death of the young and very talented artist."

Collapsed in full view of fans

Mikaben was appearing at the 20,000-capacity Accor Arena in eastern Paris where he had been invited as a guest by the Haitian group Carimi.

"He died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services,” read part of the tweet by the venue's management.

An emotional video captured his last moments where the singer stopped performing and started walking towards the back stage.

He would, however, not get there as he collapsed in full view of spectators, bringing the music to an end as medics struggled to resuscitate him.

I'm in no condition to talk, Mikaben's wife

In the wake of the singer's demise, fans from across Haiti poured their condolences as radio stations and entertainment venues played his music on repeat.

Mikaben's wife Vanessa Benjamin thanked her husband's fans for their prayers and concerns but asked for privacy.

“I’m in no condition to talk. I lost my other half and have no words,” she wrote.

Vanessa, who got married to the singer in 2020 is currently pregnant with their third child.

