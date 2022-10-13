Nigerian music star Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu has been named as one of those to bag an award at next month’s Artist and Manager Awards

Burna Boy’s mother, who doubles as his manager, took to her page to announce the good news to her fans and followers

Many have applauded the singer’s mum for a well-deserved win, as she has been supportive of her son’s career from the start

Barely a few days after Burna Boy bagged a national award, his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, is on course to win an award too.

According to Musicweek, the singer’s mum was among those selected as winners for next month’s Artist & Manager Awards by Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF).

Burna Boy's mum expressed excitement over the new award. Credit: @burnaboy @thenamix

Source: Instagram

The awards presentation will take place at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on November 17.

Burna Boy’s mum, who is the co-founder of Spaceship Collective, was a unanimous choice for Manager of the Year, as she also confirmed the report via her Instagram page.

See her post below:

Fans congratulate Burna Boy’s mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realblackcoffee:

"Well deserved !!! Congratulations."

temi_law55:

"Congratulationsssssssssssss you’re the best Ma !! Thank you for all you do!"

hana_mnzali76:

"Congrats the boss ma"

1aaronlee:

"Let’s go mummy ❤️."

lyndee_gatsheni

"Congratulations Momager! ❤️✝️

sureetanayyar:

"The real ❤️."

iam_oyakhilome:

"Congrats mama GIANT❤️."

tinujaynee:

"Congratulations mama. Well deserved. You’re an inspiration ."

Burna Boy's dad receives MFR award on his behalf, 2Baba bags MON

Popular Nigerian singers Burna Boy and 2Baba on Tuesday, October 11, were among the prominent figures in the country who were conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While Grammy Award winner Burna Boy was conferred with the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 2Baba was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

The Nigerian singers were presented the awards for their recognition and achievements in the music industry.

A video from the event, which took place in Abuja, showed the moment Burna Boy’s father received the award on behalf of the singer.

Source: Legit.ng