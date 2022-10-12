Fans of the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 show have sparked reactions online after asking for donations to gift Phyna a massive surprise

Some people online slammed the idea that the Phynation was calling for donations to give to a person that recently just won N100m

One particular netizen was forced to ask what exactly the donation was for; while he queried if the Phynation were suffering from some form of illusion

Nigerians have reacted to the recent call for donations to throw the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up edition Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna, a huge surprise party.

The reaction came from netizens after a popular Phynation page on Twitter had called for support for a movement planning to throw a huge surprise for the Level UP BBNaija star.

Nigerians bash BBNaija Level Up star Phyna and her fans for calling for donations.

However, the call seemed to have gotten on the wrong side of most netizens as they questioned the need to give someone who recently won N100m more money in the current Nigerian economy.

See the exchange between the Phynation page and netizens below:

Read some of the comments by netizens reacting to the call for donations to surprise Phyna:

@macdenemmanuel:

"Some people donating for this surprise cannot come through for their friends if need be."

@fabprecee:

"Billionaires still receive gifts. Phyna is not even a Billionaire yet. Phyna is not the first BBN winner to receive gifts from fans."

@browny_shuggar:

"Why is it that it’s her own that is different when white money won his fans donated also why is phynas own different."

@bigg__maks:

"They donated for other winners too. Hers shouldn't be different Abeg."

@dammy__ex:

"Like I don’t understand donating for someome that just won money…is that not madness."

@dodxdxd_isback:

"God and Satan will join hands to punish any idiot that donates to this nonsense."

