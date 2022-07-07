Popular Nigerian media personality, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, is still basking in the joy of his birthday celebration

The youngster recently took to social media to show off the ample amount of gifts he got from friends and well-wishers

Enioluwa compared himself to popular K-drama actor Lee Min Ho as he gushed over the number of gifts he received

Popular Nigerian media personality, Enioluwa’s birthday has continued to get fans talking on social media.

The online sensation clocked a new age on July 6, 2022, and made sure to keep fans updated on how it went on his social media page.

In a recent post, the celebrant took to his official Instagram page to show off the numerous gifts he received from friends and well-wishers.

Media personality Enioluwa flaunts birthday gifts in photos. Photos: @enioluwaofficial

The media personality received N5 million, several boxes of gifts, bottles of wine, a flower bouquet and more.

He made sure to spread out the gifts before him and take a photo as he showed his gratitude on social media.

Enioluwa also compared himself to popular K-drama star, Lee Min Ho, who has been known to receive truckloads of gifts on his birthday.

In his caption, Eni wrote:

“Who be Lee Min Ho where Eni dey! Thank you, Fam!❤️”

Internet wish Enioluwa a happy birthday

Salemkinging:

“Wishing you a belated happy birthday my bro.”

Kingpexxie:

“Abi Lee min HO dey whine you ni? .”

Reggieskitchen2:

“Happy Birthday Eni.”

Nice one.

Enioluwa’s friends make it rain N10 and N20 notes on his birthday

Taking to his official Instagram page, Enioluwa posted a video of how his friends surprised him on the morning of his big day.

In the viral clip, the socialite was woken up by his friends with a trumpeter aka “panranran” who played the off-key version of the happy birthday song.

Not stopping there, his friends also took things further by making it rain crisp N10 and N20 notes on the birthday boy.

Not long after the socialite posted the clip of his birthday surprise online, fans and celebs took to the comment section to react.

