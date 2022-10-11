Regina Daniels recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and fans

In the mood of celebration, the movie star’s mother, Rita, got in contact with a gifting company and surprised her daughter

Videos and photos spotted on social media captured an emotional Regina as she received an eight-tier dollar bill money cake from her mother

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels clocked a new age on Monday, October 10, and she received an overwhelming show of love from loved ones.

Interestingly, the celebration went past social media as some family members went the extra mile in making the movie star happy.

Regina Daniels gets 8-tier dollar bills cake from mum. Photo: @luxurysurpriseconcepts

One such relative is Regina’s mother, Rita, who went above and beyond to give her a massive surprise on her birthday.

Legit.ng sighted photos and videos shared by an Abuja-based gifting company, LuxurySupriseConcepts, showing the moment Regina got a birthday gift from her mother.

“Her mum contacted us to put a smile on her face❤ our second time surprising her and we got her really good. It was a beautiful moment indeed. Happy birthday Queenr God's continued blessings and favour on you always. Lots of love from all of us,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

An eight-tier dollar bill money cake was presented to Regina and she couldn’t hide her emotions upon setting eyes on the gift.

The mother and daughter went on to share a warm hug before proceeding to take pictures.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Rita Daniels celebrates daughter Regina Daniel's birthday in style

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran actress Rita Daniels joined many others to celebrate her daughter Regina Daniels as she marked her birthday on Monday, October 10.

Rita Daniels, in a lengthy message to Regina, gushed about her experience the day she gave birth to her.

Describing Regina, Rita said her birthday was singled out for signs and wonders because she is an apple of God’s eyes who was sent to the world.

"Thank God I am the mother of these blessings. Words can’t express how I feel today. All I have to say is thank you JESUS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SWEETNESS…. SHINE FORTH DAUGHTER OF ZION," her message read in part.

