Veteran actress Rita Daniels has joined many others to celebrate her daughter Regina Daniels as she marks her birthday today

Rita Daniels, in a lengthy message to Regina, gushed about her experience the day she gave birth to her

Describing Regina, Rita said her birthday was singled out for signs and wonders because she is an apple of God’s eyes, who was sent to the world

Veteran actress Rita Daniels has joined her daughter Regina Daniels to celebrate her birthday on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Rita took to her Instagram page to share a cute picture of Regina as she penned a lengthy birthday message, gushing about the day she gave birth to her.

Rita Daniels celebrates daughter Regina on birthday. Credit: @rita_daniels06

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress also thanked God for blessing her with Regina, who she described as an apple of His eye.

She wrote:

“D day is bright and beautiful. I can hear d sounds of the birds singing. I can feel the dews drizzling. I can feel a gentle touch blessing the world. I can hear a still voice saying a queen is born today. When I woke up in my deepest sleep I saw all the dreams come true. It is a day single out for signs and wonders only because an apple of God’s eyes is sent to world. To conquer, to save, to deliver, and to set the captives free. Thank God I am the mother of these blessings. Words can’t express how I feel today. All I have to say is thank you JESUS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SWEETNESS…. SHINE FORTH DAUGHTER OF ZION.”

See her post below:

Regina Daniels marks birthday in style

Popular Nigerian actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels is celebrating her birthday today, October 10, announced on social media.

The mum of two shared gorgeous photos of herself specially taken to mark the special occasion.

The sleeveless gold dress with lacey details generously showed off Regina's curves, and she rocked cute short hair with mild makeup.

Sharing the pictures via her Instagram page the actress wrote:

"Happy birthday to me 10/10."

Many of her fans and followers have stormed her page to celebrate with her.

Source: Legit.ng