James Brown: Nigerian Comic Actor And Skit Maker Lands In Ghana; Gets Welcomed With Adowa Dance
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, landed in Ghana recently and got received warmly at the airport with an Adowa dance
- James Brown was all smiles when Ghanaians dressed in rich kente cloth danced and drummed joyously to mark his arrival
- The video went viral on social media as folks wondered why he was in Ghana and why he was given such a warm welcome
Popular Nigerian comic actor and skit maker, James Brown, touched down in Ghana not long ago and got a warm welcome from Ghanaians at the airport.
James Brown was received at the airport by a group of Ghanaians well dressed in rich Kente as they drummed and danced upon his arrival.
The controversial skit maker is known for his hilarious antics and cross-dressing. He said he was in Ghana for a vacation to relax and cool his head.
The way James Brown was well received shocked a lot of Ghanaians as they wondered why he was given the Adowa welcome as it is reserved for important personalities. Others found the whole occurrence hilarious and dropped funny comments.
Social Media Reactions
prettiest_feli made a hilarious comment:
Ahh hw3 b33ma ano paaas3 pork, Ghana foc bi nom ne nsososoc de3
naa.adjekaa also wrote:
THE day i saw this. I was asking who organised this for him or her
jaideelammy also commented:
Why is this guy crossing Bob left and right like that
obidombie_agyemang also reacted:
Eeeeei nti saa no wham na 3hie drums ye maano boi
akweley_suma laughed:
Why are they dressing masculine here Ghana no be your mate
wealthakonobea wrote:
This country ankasa naaaa we are not serious
