Nigeria female music superstar, Tiwa Savage, and BBNaija star, Pere Egbi, got their fans talking when they shared their thoughts online

The singer noted that some people are disturbing her via DM and urged them to make it public if she is to consider their offers

Pere shared a hilarious response to Tiwa's tweet, and Nigerians have shared mixed reactions about their exchange

It seems music star, Tiwa Savage, is getting many advances from male admirers through her direct message, and she felt the need to update her followers.

The Somebody Son's hit make dared the people who are coming to her DM to rush her to state their interest openly.

Pere makes advances at Tiwa Savage. Credit: @tiwasavge @pereegbioffiicial

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"Una too dey rush me for my DM. Declare your love openly."

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, responded to her tweet by stating the reason for not making his proposal in public.

According to him:

"If we come out openly, we fit cast. But nothing dey happen. We are openly open about this."

Nigerians react to Tiwa and Pere's tweets

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Pere's response to Tiwa Savage's tweet about guys who are rushing her via DM.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Insta.fabss:

"If she agree for Obama then there's hope for Pere."

Wtsfree_:

"Oh oh this a typical example of shoot your shot."

Shainaohronegiyaelizaquakers:

"These two beautiful souls will make a cutie couple ooo."

Just2ice11:

"Na lie, nobody dey disturb her anything. She just wan stay relevant because Ayra don dey go foreign and she's killing it."

Mizz_lareal:

"This guy really like wetin big pass am."

Tiwa Savage says she was referring to Jesus in Somebody's Son

Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage shared more details about her hit single ‘Somebody’s Son’ during a concert in Lagos.

While many think the song is about love, Tiwa, in a statement, said Jesus Christ was the ‘Somebody’s Son’ she was referring to

Tiwa said she was told making the song her first single was a risk as it was considered to be a song for girls.

Source: Legit.ng