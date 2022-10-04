Now that Davido and Chioma seem to be back together, they have been seen together a lot

The singer and his Chef Chi went to her church together and the fans could not keep calm around Davido

A young lady has got people talking as she readjusted herself to look better while filming the singer

Popular Nigerian singer Davido recently attended Chioma's church, and the gesture alone made many happy.

A video sighted online showed the moment some fans in the church sighted the singer and moved to him to get photos and videos.

Davido goes to church with Chioma

Source: Instagram

A young lady couldn't believe her eyes, and after recovering from the shock, immediately removed her scarf as she captured the moment with the 30BG boss on camera.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

____valentino:

"Why that girl comot scarf"

fragrancesbyese:

"Nah me comot scarf so 30BG must notice me"

dw_______7:

"Davido don make this one backslide…"

____________staywild:

"People no just respect God again, she off scarf make she video herself and Davido to avoid I no see your face well "

thetobijohnson:

"that babe that removed her scarf is SENDING MEEEEE "

prettygold1:

"This one commot scarf so she go fine for picture "

____omalicha22:

"I love how he goes to church sometimes ❤️ that’s cute."

jaymyke1:

"She saw davido nd forgot about heavenly race…. Omo ogbon."

mhiz_shalomjimmy:

"That girl just forget heavenly race see how she remove the scarf God Abeg ohhh … the kind dance I for shaa dance for church that day ehh .. Davido gat notice me naw"

Chioma pulls Davido in cute video

Every now and then, photos and videos of Davido and Chioma would spring up on social media, an indication that all hope is not lost in their love life.

In a video sighted online, the couple were at a place that looked like a restaurant and Chioma was seen playfully telling the person who was filming to stop.

While doing that, the mum of one pulled the singer aside and proceeded to drag him out of the space.

The cute video got people gushing over Chioma's beauty as well as the loved-up moment between her and Davido.

Source: Legit.ng