Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally revealed on social media that she is now in a relationship

The movie star turned politician made this known as she congratulated her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, who recently unveiled her new man

Tonto however made it known that she will be hiding her new relationship and went ahead to explain why

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, appears to be off the market as she finally broke the news that she is in a new relationship.

The movie star had been known to have controversial relationships in the past and decided to keep her love life private after the previous messy breakup she had.

Tonto however made her new relationship status known after she took to social media to congratulate her colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, who just unveiled her new man.

Tonto Dikeh reveals she is hiding her new man, congratulates Nkechi Blessing. Photos: @tontolet, @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi had shared romantic snaps of her new and younger lover on social media to celebrate him on his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to her comment section, Tonto Dikeh celebrated Nkechi’s guts and noted that she was also in a relationship but was keeping it away from the public.

According to her, she was keeping it private so that they won’t ‘use her to shine’.

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh reveals she has given love another chance

Tonto’s disclosure on her relationship status caused a buzz on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

golden_goodnes:

"But where nkechi dey see all this love Abeg "

official_mortanga_:

"Na this boy get mind pass for this world."

dbrownskingurl1:

"This guy get mind sha smh."

ese_19:

"Even if dem break my heart 100 times I go still love "

chinyereowah:

"It's about to be another disaster ooooo."

adeolaawokoya:

"Tonto don get another boo omoh, men are not coming for the weak again oo."

youngcabraofficial:

"DG wey u never reach you don dey threaten people wey go vote oya tonto DG."

thekanyinsola:

"The urge to talk about something you claim you don’t want to talk about!"

rhukieee:

"You hide am , you no hide am .. make una sha no carry una problems come social media."

big_lily_offixial:

"It’s not by hiding shaa game way wan cut go cut, na you go still drag am if eh start "

big_lily_offixial:

"Abeg hide am people sabi spoil person relationship "

rockstartipsy:

"This one too won feel among..You no dey hide anything, you no get at all"

iamkingturun:

"Hide am oo !! Nkechi na Relationship Promo she de do !!! You pay, date to get fame "

Hmm.

Nkechi Blessing slams critics of her flaunting her new man

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has a new man, and she is not ready to hide him from anyone, both online and offline.

The actress has been criticised by many for showing off the man online, and she took her time to reply to the critics in different posts via her Instagram story channel.

In the angry reaction posts, Nkech slammed the people for living in her past and wondered how they think that have opinions about how she should live her life at age 33.

Source: Legit.ng