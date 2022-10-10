Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has encouraged many who are crushing on her in private to make it known in public

Sharing a video of her vibing to Ayra Starr’s hit song ‘Rush,’ Tiwa Savage went on to stunned many with her beauty

The singer’s statement has left many of her fans and followers talking, as many continued to gush about her

Popular singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has sent a message to many of her admirers online.

Tiwa Savage, in a statement, encouraged her admirers to declare their love for her publicly.

Tiwa Savage tells admirers to make their love for her known in the open. Credit: @tiwasavage

The mother of one shared a video of her vibing to Ayra Starr’s hit song ‘Rush’ as she acknowledged there are a lot of admirers in her DM shooting love shots at her as she dared them to declare their love in the open.

She wrote:

“Una too dey rush me for my DM. Declare your love openly o ”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamdanielobasi:

"I publicly declare my love ."

og.tega:

"The Love can NEVER HIDE ❤️ E plentyyyyyyyyyyyy ."

pereegbiofficial:

"If we come out openly, we fit cast. . But notin dey happen. We are openly open about this ruv."

jidescottashley:

"Love you my crush just don’t know what you gave me that make me to like you."

richman_x3:

"My love ...I'll really do good than that yawa guy."

devlishboy1018:

"I can see Temptation. in P-square's voice."

devlishboy1018:

"I wish I'm the one drilling in between the middle of the centre."

mizz_raji:

"You are beautiful queen ❤️."

