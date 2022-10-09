Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, seemed to be ready for change, and he is making an effort to make the change happen

The singer shared a video of himself in what seemed like a workout session and hinted that he would love the prospect of returning to normalcy

His message was not properly understood by the people as many felt he was referring to the popularity that comes with stardom

Singer, BNXN, formerly known as Buju, got Nigerians talking when he made a not-too-clear statement about himself online.

The plus-sized music star shared a cryptic video that looked like he is having a tedious workout session and disclosed that he is willing to be a normal guy again.

BXNX talks on returning to normal guy. Credit: @toyourears

Buju who has been body-shammed severally disclosed that he would pay to be a normal guy again.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Buju's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Buju BNXN's video talking about paying to return to normal guy again, most of them misunderstood the message he was trying to pass across as they feel he was referring to stardom.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Quin_tiffs:

"Oya oooo stop to they sing, go back to your village, give out all your flashy wears then boom you have return back to a normal guy."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Then quit music for some years then come back outside you'd see nobody will remember you and your dreams to be normal will be yours."

Preshydmw:

"Kolewerk .. you can’t play street ball again,no more road side food…fame is just higher class prison."

Al_uttyman:

"You can do it all you need to do is cut your eating habit down!! + small exercise!"

Mobileapp_website_developer:

"What most people do not know is that. After you get the money and fame. Then you begin to miss some basic normal lifestyle."

Ruger and Buju BNXN fight dirty on Twitter

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian young singers Ruger and Buju BNXN are not taking it cool with each other on the streets of Twitter as things get messy between them.

The two singers came for each other in terms of their musical projects and even went as far as body shamming themselves.

Their fans have also picked sides in the messy fight as two artists are currently trending on Twitter, and they keep raining insults on each other.

