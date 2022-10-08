Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently had fans seeing how far he had come from his early days in the industry

An old video of the Star Boy doing a music freestyle recently resurfaced on social media and it got people talking

Wizkid was seen almost screaming as he sang passionately and Nigerians on social media had funny things to say about it

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again left fans noticing his growth after an old video of him doing a music freestyle resurfaced on social media.

An old video reemerged of Wizkid screaming as he sang passionately while doing the freestyle with May D and it got people talking.

Old video of Wizkid screaming as he passionately sings during music freestyle resurfaces. Photos: @wizkidnews, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

In the throwback clip, Wizkid appeared to be singing with his whole body as he gesticulated heavily while singing with so much passion.

This appeared to surprise many of his new fans seeing as his style of singing had now become more relaxed. See the video below:

Funny reactions from Nigerians to throwback video of Wizkid freestyling

Read some of the comments compiled from @notjustok below:

temi_genius:

"All I see is the passion for music ‍♂️"

ibukunmi_01:

"NORMALLY WIZKID NA OLD TAKER WE STILL DEY TAKE STEADY "

hawaht.honey:

"I can’t even believe Wizkid if I knew him then I would have doubted him oh "

officialemezzy:

"So no be today wizkid start “she say she want to” "

theyyluv.rita:

"Make big wiz throat no go tear❤️"

ebenco_official:

"Broooooooo❤️❤️seee wizzzyyyyyyyyy see that voice naw "

king_ovo___:

"E don tey wey wizkid dey sing “She tell me say”"

odonyong:

"When wizzy was passionate now bother is a champion baller @fosca_mama."

isrealkeno:

"Wizkid nor fit shout like this again."

Wizkid looks on proudly as he takes son Zion for his first haircut

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently caused a buzz on social media after he took his third son, Zion, for his first haircut.

On Zion’s official Instagram page, he shared a series of photos and videos of himself getting his hair trimmed for the first time.

In one of the photos, Wizkid was seen capturing the lovely moment on camera as his son sat in the barber’s chair after getting his hair trimmed.

Another snap showed Wizkid gushing over Zion who seemed very pleased with his new appearance. The singer was also seen once again making a snap of his son and directing him to stay still for the photo.

Source: Legit.ng