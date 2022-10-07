Actress Eniola Badmus made Davido very happy after she showed up at his Banana Island mansion with his home supplies

In a video shared by the movie star, Davido bragged about how the actress brought an American store to his home

The singer lovingly hugged Eniola who he treats like a sister, and fans could not help but gush over them

Davido and Eniola Badmus warm the hearts of many anytime they link up or hang out together.

In a video sighted on the actress' page, Davido excitedly announced that she brought home an American store all the way to his Banana Island mansion.

Davido markets Eniola Badmus' business in adorable video Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

The singer then turned the camera to take a sweep of the different home needs Eniola, who runs Enibad essentials, supplied him.

The 30BG boss thanked the actress as he held her lovingly in his arms.

"Thank you @davido for always coming thru……. @enibadessentials to the World."

Watch the video below:

ayinkeade____:

"No be me Davido hug,na me dey blush "

official_crownnikky_skincare:

"It’s the way David cuddled her for me aww aww "

oluwatoin_22:

"Chaii....I love this kind friendship we rise by lifting others......Oh God of Mercy connect to the person that will change my story for good"

hrh_mrs_o:

"That’s why Sams club is now empty Just joking "

oladimejitolulope:

"You are doing like his baby sis here,u con dey shy shy"

loba_empire:

"It’s the way you both vibe like brother/sister way I love"

chisomm_____:

"Awww it’s the way he always hug her for me."

cherish_afina:

"Abeg which ship we go call them like enidavi."

Eniola Badmus and Davido recreate fun photo after 10 years

If there are two Nigerian celebrities who have shown over and over that they are good friends, they are definitely Davido and Eniola Badmus.

The entertainers keep displaying how proper friendship is being done both online and offline, and their fans cannot take their eyes off them.

Eniola shared hilarious comparative photos of herself carrying the superstar singer on her back as they recreated the same post after 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng