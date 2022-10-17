Nigerian singer Davido is well loved by fans both home and abroad as he has been praised for him humility

The 30BG boss is currently in Cotonou, a city in Benin and he made a little girl and her mum very happy

A video shared on TikTok showed the moment the singer called on a little girl named Amanda to come take photos with him

A young woman identified as Aisha could not keep calm after Davido singles out her daughter from the crowd to take photos with him.

The singer is in Cotonou and the video shared by Aisha showed him at a place, presumably a beach with many people around him as usual.

Davido and little fan Amanda Photo credit: @aishadchef

Source: Instagram

Aisha's daughter Amanda looked shy, and star struck as she gently walked over to Davido who invited her to come beside him with a smile.

Amanda's mum could not believe her luck as she excitedly thanked Davido for the rare and amazing opportunity.

"Oh my God, I am still shaking. Davido called to my daughter out of the crowd to come take a picture."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

QUEENMOTHER:

"Amanda is now a celebrity "

Mixta Noble :

" Amazing. Such a humble guy."

VINTAGE:

"Amanda is starstruck."

Gabbybrako:

"The baby girl doesn’t know what she missing o"

:

"Chaiiii.. Amanda is living my life oooh"

sweetsharon:

"Awwwwn my 001 and my baby Amanda "

Gabbybrako:

"When she grows she will appreciate "

Bella andmama:

"Not me smiling like a goat , I’m so happy for you dear."

ifunanyabethshava:

"wonderful u're lucky."

Ladytola :

"Amanda is now a star girl "

Source: Legit.ng