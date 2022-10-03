Popular Nigerian singer, Ruger, got his fans and followers surprised after he shared a photo of humiliated Manchester United football club jersey

The English side was defeated by their city rivals in the Premier League, and the singer is denouncing his support for the team

Ruger shared a photo of his United jersey on Instagram and declared he was ready to sell it, Nigerians have reacted to his post

Nigerian singer, Ruger, sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a photo of his Manchester United football club jersey.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of their city rivals, Manchester City, in their Premier League encounter on Super Sunday, October 2.

Ruger to sell his Manchester United jersey. Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

City beat United 6-3, with Errling Haaland and Phil Foden scoring three goals each, Ruger, who is a fan of the Red Devils, seemed to have been done with the club.

Ruger shared the club's jersey on his Instagram story and called on the people to come and buy it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He referred to the jersey as a rag.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Ruger's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ruger's post about his Manchester United jersey.

Legit,.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_tizkid001:

"Lolz tell am say I go buy am."

Danielchisom26:

"This guy na werey."

Kelvin19044:

"Person wey nor get 1 eye how he wan take get sense?

Jaymill_01:

"Na the part of he brain when sense dey he cover with that eye-patch."

Skyfotsglobal:

"You don't do that to your fans, this is not acceptable but what do I know?"

DJ Cuppy eats 24 carat gold-plated pounded yam to cure man united defeat headache

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire’s daughter and avid Manchester United fan, DJ Cuppy, reacted to her team’s performance online.

On social media, she shared photos of herself eating 24 carat gold-plated pounded yam after the football match.

According to Cuppy, she was eating the golden pounded yam to cure the headache she got from Manchester United.

Source: Legit.ng